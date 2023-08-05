J&K to play crucial role during Amrit Kaal: Jitendra

Jammu: Describing the abrogation of Article 370 as “watershed moment in India’s history”, the Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh Saturday stated that in “third tenure of PM Narendra Modi’s government, Jammu and Kashmir would play a crucial role during Amrit Kaal.”

He was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an official function here.

Crediting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing a new system in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370, he said this was probably the divine will that “this auspicious work (abrogation)” was performed by him (PM Modi).

“This (abrogation) will remain a watershed moment in the history of India. The Prime Minister treated J&K and North-East as the priority areas and he frequently visited both the places, including the far-flung areas of J&K,” Jitendra said.

He said that the abrogation decision was aimed at fulfilling aspirations of J&K youth.

Earlier the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space said that India was fast emerging as the world's favourite cost-effective healthcare destination.