J&K witnessing unemployment amid youth bulge: Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Sunday said that the youth bulge of Jammu and Kashmir was staring at shrinking employability, brewing insecurity, and lost opportunities.

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a public meeting in Srinagar, Abdullah said, “I think the only real asset the country has is its human resource, particularly its educated and skilled youth.

If we are to survive, the government needs to allocate its resources for job creation. Unfortunately, the incumbent administration is sitting on its hands and doing nothing to address the scathing and widespread unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir.”