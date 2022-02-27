J&K witnessing unemployment amid youth bulge: Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Sunday said that the youth bulge of Jammu and Kashmir was staring at shrinking employability, brewing insecurity, and lost opportunities.
A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a public meeting in Srinagar, Abdullah said, “I think the only real asset the country has is its human resource, particularly its educated and skilled youth.
If we are to survive, the government needs to allocate its resources for job creation. Unfortunately, the incumbent administration is sitting on its hands and doing nothing to address the scathing and widespread unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir.”
He said that the people of J&K had suffered from a far deeper setback from the pandemic than the people of other regions, states, and union territories primarily because of the absence of any popular and representative government and secondarily because of the political and economic instability induced by the “ill-conceived” decisions of New Delhi from time to time.
On the Ukraine-Russia standoff, the NC president said that both the countries should return to the path of negotiations adding that the government must ensure that every Indian citizen in Ukraine was brought back safely to the country.
“Both the involved parties should address each other's concerns. The country might face a far more difficult situation in the months ahead, given global uncertainty, than it might have expected after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic begins to wane,” he said.
“It is for the central government to anticipate the long and short-term implications of the ongoing standoff in Europe and take fitting measures to minimise its fallout on the Indian economy. Since the world today is far more globalised, the impact will be more acute. I am hopeful the Centre will do everything possible to insulate the country from such adverse implications.”
Earlier, Abdullah visited Sonwar to condole and sympathise with the bereaved household of late Muhammad Yousuf Bakshi. He shared in the grief of the bereaved family and offered Fatiha for the departed soul.