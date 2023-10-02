J&K witnessing unprecedented revival of vibrant culture: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing an unprecedented revival of vibrant culture.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Sanskriti Mahotsav, featuring prominent folk dances of Karnataka, at Srinagar, the LG said, “J&K is witnessing an unprecedented revival of vibrant culture. Such cultural events aim to introduce the new generation to the great heritage of the country.”

He welcomed the artists from Karnataka to J&K and commended the endeavour of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) to promote rich diversity and uniqueness of ageless Indian culture and the cultural inter-linkages between J&K and Karnataka.

“Our prime objective is to popularise cultural diversity and reconnect the young generation with incredible arts and performing art forms of the country. Such events are the finest examples of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and bring greater peace, prosperity, and happiness in society,” Sinha said.