J&K witnessing unprecedented revival of vibrant culture: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing an unprecedented revival of vibrant culture.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Sanskriti Mahotsav, featuring prominent folk dances of Karnataka, at Srinagar, the LG said, “J&K is witnessing an unprecedented revival of vibrant culture. Such cultural events aim to introduce the new generation to the great heritage of the country.”
He welcomed the artists from Karnataka to J&K and commended the endeavour of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) to promote rich diversity and uniqueness of ageless Indian culture and the cultural inter-linkages between J&K and Karnataka.
“Our prime objective is to popularise cultural diversity and reconnect the young generation with incredible arts and performing art forms of the country. Such events are the finest examples of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and bring greater peace, prosperity, and happiness in society,” Sinha said.
He said that since ancient times, Karnataka had been the center of literature, architecture, music, dance, and many folk traditions, customs, and festivals.
“The oldest form of Yakshagana was first mentioned in Chandraprabha Purana. This world-famous theater art has also been described in the Mallinath Purana of Nagchandra,” the LG said.
He appreciated the artists who performed the famous traditional folk dance form of Karnataka.
Sinha said that the objective of all the art forms and folk traditions was to create a bridge between different cultures and languages, weave them into one thread, and connect the society and the country.
“Every language, every instrument, every dance style has one message of unity,” he said.
The LG said that he was hopeful of seeing the artists from Karnataka performing Yakshagana during the upcoming Navratra festival at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.
Yakshagana and the Kannada and Tulu folklore classical fusion by the artists received a standing ovation from the audience.
Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Vice Chairperson, J&K KVIB, Hina Shafi Bhat; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary PDD, H Rajesh Prasad; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Secretary Tourism Department, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; and Secretary JKAACL, Bharat Singh Manhas were also present on the occasion.