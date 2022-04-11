J&K Yateem Foundation reaches out to downtrodden

Srinagar: The J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) has spent over Rs 4 crore to benefit more than 5500 deserving and needy families during fiscal year 2021-22. This includes over 1000 families of widows across Jammu & Kashmir.
Giving details of the expenditure here at organisation's central office Baitul Hilal Jawahar Nagar Srinagar in the monthly meeting of the district representatives, programme executives and central executive committee members , JKYF chairman Mohammad Rafiq Lone said that over Rs 1.18 crore was spent under Widow Welfare Programme (WWP), 38 lakh under Poor Welfare Programme, 62 Lakh under Medical Chapter, 21 Lakh under Marriage of Poor Orphan Girls (MOPG) while an amount of Rs 13 lakh was spent on other regular programmes. He said that support was also provided to needy people including patients admitted in the burn ward at SHMS Hospital and deserving widows.
He said that 8 houses were also constructed to house less needy families while 4 needy persons were rehabilitated by way of establishing mini shops for them to support their families.
Lone further informed that more than 6000 patients and their attendants availed the services at two pantry points at SHMS hospital and JKYF's Al HILAL Diagnostic Centre near Aaweren, The Bund Karan Nagar in Srinagar.
He said that the diagnostic centre has both Laboratory as well as USG facility where any patient could avail 50 to 70 percent concession on almost all diagnostic procedures.
In addition, ambulance services and medical oxygen cylinders and concentrators were provided to scores of needy patients in COVID pandemic, he said.
Extending gratitude to all the contributors, donors and well wishers for their continuing support to JKYF, Rafiq Lone applauded the relentless, sincere and professional hard work of all volunteers across Jammu and Kashmir braving fatal consequences in the COVID pandemic.