J&K Yateem Foundation reaches out to downtrodden

Srinagar: The J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) has spent over Rs 4 crore to benefit more than 5500 deserving and needy families during fiscal year 2021-22. This includes over 1000 families of widows across Jammu & Kashmir.

Giving details of the expenditure here at organisation's central office Baitul Hilal Jawahar Nagar Srinagar in the monthly meeting of the district representatives, programme executives and central executive committee members , JKYF chairman Mohammad Rafiq Lone said that over Rs 1.18 crore was spent under Widow Welfare Programme (WWP), 38 lakh under Poor Welfare Programme, 62 Lakh under Medical Chapter, 21 Lakh under Marriage of Poor Orphan Girls (MOPG) while an amount of Rs 13 lakh was spent on other regular programmes. He said that support was also provided to needy people including patients admitted in the burn ward at SHMS Hospital and deserving widows.