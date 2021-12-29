J&K youth should be job providers, not job seekers: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh Wednesday said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir should change their mindset to focus more on carving a niche for themselves as job providers rather than job seekers.
“They need to focus on start-ups to earn more and provide jobs instead of protesting for government jobs. They should take advantage of the changed administrative and constitutional situation after August 5, 2019,” he said on the release of a science magazine in Hindi, Urdu, and English languages and announced that the Dogri and Kashmiri versions along with other vernacular versions would be released soon.
While the Hindi and English versions were based on the theme ‘Dream 2047’ referring to the 100th year of India’s independence, the Urdu version was named Tajassus (curiosity) and prepared in association with the Central University of Kashmir (CUK).
Singh expressed happiness that the Department of Science and Technology had come out with these periodicals in association with the CUK and the University of Kashmir (KU).
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always pitched for using vernacular languages in promoting science communication in a big way to develop the love of science among the youth and underlined that language should not be a barrier but a facilitator.