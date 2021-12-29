J&K youth should be job providers, not job seekers: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh Wednesday said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir should change their mindset to focus more on carving a niche for themselves as job providers rather than job seekers.

“They need to focus on start-ups to earn more and provide jobs instead of protesting for government jobs. They should take advantage of the changed administrative and constitutional situation after August 5, 2019,” he said on the release of a science magazine in Hindi, Urdu, and English languages and announced that the Dogri and Kashmiri versions along with other vernacular versions would be released soon.