JKAS-2021 aspirants urge PSC to reconsider decision on rejection list

Srinagar: The aspirants who have passed the preliminary exams of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) have urged the J&K Public Service Commission (PSC) to reconsider its decision on the rejection list of the candidates.
The aggrieved candidates said that after passing the preliminary exam, they were asked to submit requisite documents before appearing in the mains exam.
As per the fresh notification, the PSC’s Civil Service Examination (CCE) mains 2021 would be held at Srinagar and Jammu on March 10, 11, 12, 16, and 17.
“The exam will be held in two sessions – 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm,” a PSC notification reads.
The candidates said that the PSC after holding preliminary exams fixed a particular date for submission of requisite documents including domicile certificates.
“The candidates submitted the domicile certificates on time but our names still figure in the rejection list as the PSC says the candidates should have submitted the domicile certificates before the preliminary exams,” an aggrieved candidate said.
He said that they submitted their Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) at the time of submission of application and simultaneously applied for domicile certificates.
“It takes its own time to obtain the domicile certificate from the authorities. The PRC is also valid as of now. But despite qualifying the preliminary exam, we have been barred from appearing in mains,” he said.
The candidates said that the last date for submission of all documents for mains was December 24.
“We submitted certificates before that yet our names figure in the rejection list,” a candidate said.
The aggrieved candidates said that the PSC justified its decision saying that the candidates were supposed to submit their domicile certificate at the time of submission of online application for preliminary exams.
“We submitted the PRC at that time as we didn’t have domicile certificate and later submitted it within valid time but it was rejected,” the candidates said.
The candidates urged Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha, for his intervention to safeguard the career of meritorious candidates who had already passed the preliminary exams.
“Most of us will not be able to appear in the JKAS exams from next year as we are on the verge of crossing the age bar. We request the PSC Chairman to reconsider its decision over their rejection list on humanitarian grounds,” the candidates said.
PSC Chairman B R Sharma refused to comment on the issue saying that the matter had legal issues associated with it.
“Let the candidates approach the appellate authorities and defend themselves. I cannot comment on it,” he said.