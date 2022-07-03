JKAS aspirants’ delegation calls on LG

Addressing the delegation, the LG said that the government had approved relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates in 2021 and recently the upper-age limit for the candidates was once again relaxed to enable them to appear in the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE)-2022. The LG assured the members of the delegation that their demands given through representation would be looked into.

He said that a committee under the supervision of the chief secretary would take up the issue for consideration and redressal.

The spokesman said that the members of the delegation expressed their gratitude to the LG for the opportunity to discuss vital issues.