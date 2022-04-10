JKCCA to hold national level art exhibition at Amritsar

Jammu: A national level art exhibition will be organized by Jammu & Kashmir Centre for Creative Arts (JKCCA), Jammu at the Art Gallery (Central Hall) of Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA), Amritsar.
The art works of twenty well known artists from different states and Union Territories of the country are participating in the show.
The exhibition will be inaugurated on April 16, 2022 by the chief guest Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, chairman, Indian Academy of Fine Arts, Amritsar whereas Shivdev Singh, president of IAFA, Amritsar will be the guest of honour and Jang S Verman, a senior artist and litterateur from Jammu, will be the special guest on this occasion.
O P Sharma, founder director, JKCCA stated that the organisation (JKCCA) had been organizing different art, literary and cultural activities at various levels on different occasions, and providing a platform to the artists in all fields since its inception in 1999.