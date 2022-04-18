JKCCE Mains, 2021 concludes successfully

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission successfully conducted Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination (JKCCE) Mains, 2021 which commenced from 8th April, 2022 and culminated today on 18th April 2022, both in Jammu and Srinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission had made elaborate four tier arrangements for security/frisking for the smooth conduct of the Examinations with due observance to Covid-19 protocols.