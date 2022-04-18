JKCCE Mains, 2021 concludes successfully

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission successfully conducted Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination (JKCCE) Mains, 2021 which commenced from 8th April, 2022 and culminated today on 18th April 2022, both in Jammu and Srinagar.
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission had made elaborate four tier arrangements for security/frisking for the smooth conduct of the Examinations with due observance to Covid-19 protocols.
As per the official communication of JKPSC, a total of 4454 candidates were shortlisted for JKCCE Mains, out of which 3918 candidates appeared in the examination in full and the total percentage of attendance stood at 87.96 (approx.) in all the 13 Centres established at Jammu and Srinagar.
The Combined Competitive Examination, 2021 has been designed as three stage process and this Examination was second stage to be followed by the Viva voce/Interview in which the candidates shortlisted after the Mains will be called.
The Chairman, JKPSC thanked the UT Administration and Police Authorities for their cooperation and also complimented the Observers, Principals of Colleges and Schools, Supervisors, invigilating and support staff involved with the smooth and successful conduct of examination.