JKCEGA thanks Principal Secy PWD for pioneering revolutionary reforms

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Engineering Graduates Association. (JKCEGA) Thursday thanked Principal Secretary Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department Shailendra Kumar for “pioneering revolutionary reforms”.

A statement of JKCEGA issued here said that during a meeting, JKCEGA thanked Kumar for his visionary leadership and transformative measures implemented under his guidance.

The statement said that through his exceptional vision, the department had witnessed a remarkable shift towards modernisation and efficiency, revolutionising its operations for the benefit of both the employees and the public.

“At the forefront of these ground-breaking initiatives is the development of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Works Department Online Management System (JKPWDOMS). This technological marvel has completely transformed the department by digitising processes, reducing paperwork, and promoting transparency. The Principal Secretary's foresight and commitment to harnessing technology for improvement of public service are evident in this commendable achievement. Furthermore, the introduction of the Engineering Manual stands as a testament to Kumar’s unwavering dedication to excellence,” the JKCEGA statement said.