JKCL Board of Directors reconstituted

Jammu: The government Saturday reconstituted the Board of Directors of the Jammu and Kashmir Cements Limited (JKCL).
“In supersession of all previous orders on the subject and in terms of Article 77(c) of the Articles of Association (AoA) of the Corporation, sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of the Board of Directors of Jammu & Kashmir Cements Limited,” read an order issued by GAD.
As per order, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor will be its chairman; Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department; H Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department; Neelu Gera, chairman, Pollution Control Board; Raghav Langer, Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; O P Bhagat, Director Geology and Mining Department; S L Pandita, Director General, Codes, Finance Department; Javed Yousuf Dar, Chief Engineer Electric (Distribution) KPDCL and Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director, J&K Cements Limited will be its Directors.