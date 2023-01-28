JKCL Board of Directors reconstituted

Jammu: The government Saturday reconstituted the Board of Directors of the Jammu and Kashmir Cements Limited (JKCL).

“In supersession of all previous orders on the subject and in terms of Article 77(c) of the Articles of Association (AoA) of the Corporation, sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of the Board of Directors of Jammu & Kashmir Cements Limited,” read an order issued by GAD.