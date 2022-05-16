JKCSF convenes general council meeting | Fight social evils collectively: Qayoom Wani

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) has appealed all sections of society and government corridors to wake up and fight the social evils that have engulfed the society from all sides.

The plea was made during its general council meeting at Central office Gogjibagh Srinagar under the chairmanship of Abdul Qayoom Wani.

Taking stock of the situation of increasing social evils, drug menace, trade of spurious drugs, corruption, rise in domestic violence and suicides among youth the Forum expressed concern and discussed the causes and the possible remedial measures for the eradication of these things from the society.