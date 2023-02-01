JKEEGA aghast over delay in promotion of JEs

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) in an emergency executive council meeting headed by its General Secretary Er Pirzada Hidayatullah expressed strong resentment for delay in promotions of Junior Engineers, the proposal for which was moved in the month of May 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite a lapse of more than eight months the promotion file has not seen any headway “thus demoralizing the largest cadre at the bottom of pyramid in PDD,” it said.