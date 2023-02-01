JKEEGA aghast over delay in promotion of JEs

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) in an emergency executive council meeting headed by its General Secretary Er Pirzada Hidayatullah expressed strong resentment for delay in promotions of Junior Engineers, the proposal for which was moved in the month of May 2022.
It is pertinent to mention here that despite a lapse of more than eight months the promotion file has not seen any headway “thus demoralizing the largest cadre at the bottom of pyramid in PDD,” it said.
“Further due to immense stagnation, the engineers of PDD have been left with no option but to protest, the responsibility of which shall lies on the administration. Further it is reiterated that Government on one side set targets for works which are time bound and takes action if delays occur but on other hand when it comes to delay in processing promotions at secretariat level, no action is taken thus showing the double yardstick,” the JKEEGA said. “Since all peaceful means of approaching offices viz-a-viz PDD, GAD and office of worthy Chief Secretary J&K many times in last six months have been exhausted, JKEEGA appeals LG Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary A K Mehta to intervene in the matter,” it added.