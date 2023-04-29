JKEEGA demands regularisation, promotion of engineers

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association [JKEEGA] today demanded regularisation of engineers.
JKEEGA held a press conference under the chairmanship of general secretary Pirzada Hidayatullah.
“Despite SAC decision to complete regularisation of all power engineers as a one time exemption in two months, more than four years have elapsed and no tangible progress has been achieved till date,” Hidayatullah said.
He said at present 700 posts are vacant at different levels with additional charge culture rampant across the Department.
“Irony is that no major re-organisation has been done since 1988 despite the fact that assets have increased by thousands of percent. JKEEGA requests Lieutenant Governor to look into pressing issues of the Power Development Department,” he added.