JKEEGA holds protest against privatisation of power sector

Srinagar: The engineers and other employees of the Power Development Department held a protest across Kashmir Valley in solidarity with Power Employees of UT of Puducherry in response to All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) protest call given against inviting bids for privatization of the power sector in Puducherry.

Pirzada Hidayatullah, General Secretary JKEEGA while addressing the protesting employees and engineers at JKEEGA Complex Bemina Srinagar hailed “power employees/engineer of UT of Puducherry for standing strong against privatization of electricity department. A statement read, “ further an oath to give a strong message to stand against privatization as per AIPEF calls in future was also administered.”