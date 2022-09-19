JKEEGA rues delay in promotions of engineers

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineer Graduates Association (JKEEGA) Monday sought the intervention of Principal Secretary Power, Nitishwar Kumar in addressing the delay in promotions at different staff levels.
A statement of the association issued here said that 15 SE posts and 11 ED and CEs and dozens of posts at other levels were vacant for a long time now for which “the orders are not being issued at all”.
“One of the SE probables, Ajaz A Khan is retiring in 10 days, and CE probable Arvind K Chibber is retiring next month. It is a gross injustice to the officials whose promotion is being denied despite the availability of vacancies. They are not being denied the promotion only but a handsome pension post regularisation,” it said.
The JKEEGA held the meeting at Bemina under the leadership of Pirzada Hidayatullah and viewed the issue seriously.