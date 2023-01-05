JKEEGA seeks intervention of higher-ups

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineers Graduates Association under the chairmanship of Er. Pirzada Hidayatullah held an Executive Council meeting at Bemina.
“During the meeting, it was strongly resented the circulation of video by Sheikh Mohammad Imran, Corporator of SMC on social media where a Gazetted Officer of the rank of Assistant Engineer was harassed in his own office thus spreading false information against PDD employees/engineers who are otherwise working day and night to realise the dream Lieutenant Governor Administration of ensuring 24x7 power supply to consumers UT of J&K,” Hidayatullah said in a statement.
‘JKEEGA condemns breach of privacy by filming online video in a Government Office and unruly behaviour of Corporator of SMC against the Engineer who was patiently and calmly performing his legitimate duty.
Further the corporator in the viral video demanded extension of amnesty benefits beyond the provisions of law to his associate and such steps act as demotivating factors in trying circumstances. JKEEGA appeals Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary J&K and Principal Secretary PDD to ensure justice in the instant case” it added.