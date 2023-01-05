JKEEGA seeks intervention of higher-ups

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineers Graduates Association under the chairmanship of Er. Pirzada Hidayatullah held an Executive Council meeting at Bemina.

“During the meeting, it was strongly resented the circulation of video by Sheikh Mohammad Imran, Corporator of SMC on social media where a Gazetted Officer of the rank of Assistant Engineer was harassed in his own office thus spreading false information against PDD employees/engineers who are otherwise working day and night to realise the dream Lieutenant Governor Administration of ensuring 24x7 power supply to consumers UT of J&K,” Hidayatullah said in a statement.