JKEEGA takes up issues of promotion, regularisation of engineers with Pr Secy Power

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association
(JKEEGA) led by its General Secretary Er Pirzada Hidayatullah called upon the new Principal Secretary Power H Rajesh Prasad at his Civil Secretariat Office in Srinagar.
The officer was apprised about the various issues faced by the fraternity like regularisation, stagnation in promotions, assured career progression, rationalization of posts in PWD, grade pay of 4260 for JEs etc.
The Principal Secretary assured that the Cabinet decision regarding regularisation will be implemented and assured that no post will be kept Vacant
“The promotion of Er Ajaz Khan who is retiring this month was discussed and PS was apprised that it will be a great confidence building measure if he is promoted in these days. The PS assured that we will work together and will keep meeting at regular intervals and all the issues will be resolved in a time bound manner,” a statement read.