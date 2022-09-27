JKEEGA takes up issues of promotion, regularisation of engineers with Pr Secy Power

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association

(JKEEGA) led by its General Secretary Er Pirzada Hidayatullah called upon the new Principal Secretary Power H Rajesh Prasad at his Civil Secretariat Office in Srinagar.

The officer was apprised about the various issues faced by the fraternity like regularisation, stagnation in promotions, assured career progression, rationalization of posts in PWD, grade pay of 4260 for JEs etc.