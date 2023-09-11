JKEEU holds protest over pending service demands

Srinagar: J&K Electric Employees Union held a protest at Bemina on Monday to press for their long pending demands.

In a statement, the union said that “since administration has time to time refused to resolve the genuine demands related with PDD/PDC employees, all the employees of PDD/PDC protest against non redressal of demands of suppressed employees.”

The employees said that they are very serious about their problems and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice. They said that the irony is that the higher authorities have shown non seriousness towards burning issues and do not come up with concrete solution and they are forced to take desperate measures like strike .

The employees demanded the de-linking of the salary of those on deputation to the existing corporation from grant in aid and release of regular budget as that of similar class of other government employees working in other departments.

They also demanded the regularization of all PDL, TDL workers in one go by way of the creation of class 4th posts.

“We also want rehabilitation policy by compassionate appointment to the next of the kin of deceased. The cases of GP Fund is still pending in respective treasures from last six months with the result employees are suffering badly,” said the statement.

They also demanded the release of deputation allowance to PDD employees who are working in existing corporations at par with UT Ladakh employees.