JKEPFO employees go on indefinite strike

Srinagar: The employees of J&K Employees Provident Fund Organization (JKEPFO) Kashmir division have gone on indefinite strike over a slew of demands including the delay in issuance of HR notification.

The employees in a statement said that they have approached every quarter of the administration during the past over two years for settlement of their demands, but no step has been taken.

They said that their main demand is the issuance of HR Notification which is pending and the administration has done nothing other than false promises and assurances.