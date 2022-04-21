JKEPFO employees go on indefinite strike

Srinagar: The employees of J&K Employees Provident Fund Organization (JKEPFO) Kashmir division have gone on indefinite strike over a slew of demands including the delay in issuance of HR notification.
The employees in a statement said that they have approached every quarter of the administration during the past over two years for settlement of their demands, but no step has been taken.
They said that their main demand is the issuance of HR Notification which is pending and the administration has done nothing other than false promises and assurances.
“The result is that the employees and pensioners are in distress and have apprehensions regarding future prospects of their services. After the Abrogation of Article 370, Employees Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 has been made applicable to the erstwhile state of J&K after repealing the J&K Employees Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1961 as per J&K Reorganization Act of 2019. The government had assured that the service benefits shall be taken care of and no employee shall suffer as regard to the service benefits under Central Act made applicable to the UTs of J&K and Ladakh but till date nothing has been done,” the statement added.
The employees said that they were left with no option but to go on indefinite strike for settlement of their demands.
The protesting employees have expressed their concern over the delaying tactics being adopted by the authorities in the issuance of HR notification as per CAC recommendations (MHA), settlement of SRO cases, conducting DPC, regularisation of Consolidated Orderly namely Sajad Ahmad Mir as per a High Court Order.