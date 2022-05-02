JKFDC & NFDC to organise first ever J&K National Film Festival

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council in collaboration with National Film Development Corporation and Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is organizing first ever National Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir from 15th to 20th June, 2022.

The Film festival, which will be a congregation of the best of films and music, film-makers, music artists, other allied talent, will serve as a reservoir of creativity and inspiration for anyone across the world who aspires to live, love and breathe films and music.