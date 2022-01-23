‘JKGAD on path of Good Governance’

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department (JKGAD) in recent months has revolutionised the system of office culture in Jammu and Kashmir by introducing various e-Governance initiatives, bringing efficiency in disposal of work here, an official statement said.
The statement said with the adoption of e-Office, a Simplified, Responsive, Effective and Transparent paperless working culture in most of the Government offices of Jammu and Kashmir was established. The e-Office system is providing a convenient way for officials to access information related to every aspect of their working and knowledge sharing by presenting a single gateway to information and services.
“The e-Office is helping government departments to improve the public service delivery by eliminating the delay of files in offices. The speed and efficiency of file disposal has not only increased by introduction of e-Office but timely and quicker decisions on various matters of public importance is also being achieved by it,” it said.
Moreover, to bring efficiency in the work of officers of J&K Administration, the GAD also introduced the Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) system to write and track Annual Performance Reports (APRs) of these officers.
“The main purpose of introducing this unique system is to facilitate timely filling of APRs electronically in a way that is not only user friendly but also allows to fill the details from anywhere anytime as per the convenience of officers. The system is also expected to reduce delays in submission of completely filled APRs.”
Apart from this, the department also launched Electronic Vigilance Clearance System. The system furnishes vigilance clearances through electronic/online mode in favour of all the Government employees as and when they require during their service career. The employees are also informed about the status of their applications through email/SMS by this system, it added.
In order to establish citizen friendly-people centric governance, the JKGAD also launched the ‘Satark Nagrik App’ through which any ordinary citizen can lodge a complaint with the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) online. The mobile application has been developed with a purpose to facilitate seamless flow of information about corruption and enable citizens to submit their grievances with ease and mobility.
“Keeping its commitment of institutionalising corruption-free administration, the JKGAD launched online portal for e-filing of property returns (PRS-Portal). The new portal will facilitate access and monitoring of the property details of all the employees besides facilitate the employees in obtaining vigilance clearances. The portal will also assist the ACB in investigating the cases of disproportionate assets expeditiously against corrupt employees,” the statement said.
“Apart from these unique e-governance reforms, the JKGAD also introduced several Administrative and Human Resource Management reforms for improving the governance and administrative set up in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. More powers have been delegated to Divisional Commissioners/Deputy Commissioners/Sub-Divisional Magistrates for effective control over their subordinates.”