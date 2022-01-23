‘JKGAD on path of Good Governance’

Moreover, to bring efficiency in the work of officers of J&K Administration, the GAD also introduced the Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) system to write and track Annual Performance Reports (APRs) of these officers.

“The main purpose of introducing this unique system is to facilitate timely filling of APRs electronically in a way that is not only user friendly but also allows to fill the details from anywhere anytime as per the convenience of officers. The system is also expected to reduce delays in submission of completely filled APRs.”

Apart from this, the department also launched Electronic Vigilance Clearance System. The system furnishes vigilance clearances through electronic/online mode in favour of all the Government employees as and when they require during their service career. The employees are also informed about the status of their applications through email/SMS by this system, it added.