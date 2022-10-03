JKGBOCC appeals Amit Shah not to dilute ST status of Gujjars, Bakerwals, Gadis, Sippis

Jammu: J&K Gujjar Bakarwals Organisations Coordination Committee (JKGBOCC) today appealed to the Home Minister Amit Shah not to dilute the Schedule Tribe status of the Gujjars, Bakerwals, Gadis and Sippis’ by including any other section of people in the category of Scheduled Tribe in J&K.

Addressing the press conference, the Convener of Coordination Committee Anwar Choudhary appreciated the steps taken by the current central government for the upliftment and betterment of people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and that of the Scheduled Tribes in particular.

He said that for the last 30 years no central or state governments implemented the law relating to the Scheduled Tribes in J&K. It is the current government which provided political reservation and implemented the Forest Rights Act in the UT.

However, Choudhary appealed to the Home Minister Amit Shah to allay the apprehensions of the Scheduled Tribe that S.T. Status of the Gujjars, Bakerwals, Gadis and Sippis’ shall not be diluted by including any other section of people in the category of Scheduled Tribe in J&K.

A BJP leader, Arshad Choudhary also said that “It appears that sinister moves are afoot to create a counterpoise to the just hopes and aspirations of the Gujjars and Bakerwals and weaken the nationalistic forces in the UT.”

“The recent developments and reports in a section of media all indicate that the non-existent Paharis and their self-styled leaders having connections at right places in the J&K establishment have joined hands to convince the authorities in J&K and New Delhi to their spurious and unjustifiable claim to Scheduled Tribe (ST) status so that they could share the benefits of tribals, including Gujjars, Bakerwals, Gadis and Sippis, have been getting since April 1991,” he said.