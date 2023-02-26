JKHCBAJ condemns Kashmiri Pandit’s killing

Jammu: Outgoing president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu (JKHCBAJ), Mohinder Bhardwaj, strongly condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee at Achan village in Pulwama on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, Bhardwah said, “The brutal killing of yet another member of Kashmiri Pandit community, Sanjay Sharma, who was working as a security guard in a bank in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, to eke his livelihood was not only condemnable beyond words but continued to bare the ugly face of the perpetrators of death supported from across the border with administration looking the other way.”

He said that rather than using harsh and punitive measures such as stopping their salaries against the Kashmiri Pandit and other employees working in Kashmir, the administration should open their eyes to the ground realities and accordingly protect the innocent citizens.