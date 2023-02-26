JKHCBAJ condemns Kashmiri Pandit’s killing

Jammu: Outgoing president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu (JKHCBAJ), Mohinder Bhardwaj, strongly condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee at Achan village in Pulwama on Sunday.
In a statement issued here, Bhardwah said, “The brutal killing of yet another member of Kashmiri Pandit community, Sanjay Sharma, who was working as a security guard in a bank in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, to eke his livelihood was not only condemnable beyond words but continued to bare the ugly face of the perpetrators of death supported from across the border with administration looking the other way.”
He said that rather than using harsh and punitive measures such as stopping their salaries against the Kashmiri Pandit and other employees working in Kashmir, the administration should open their eyes to the ground realities and accordingly protect the innocent citizens.
“It is painful that Sanjay was targeted by gun-toting terrorists and killed from a point-blank range. That itself explains the seriousness of the prevailing ground situation. The administration should immediately announce an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and other relief measures like providing a job to one of the family members of the deceased,” Bhardwaj said.
He said that the incident also exposes the misplaced priorities of the government as instead of protecting such soft targets and addressing demands of the protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees for release of their salary and temporarily shifting them to Jammu, the obdurate administration has exposed them to the dangers.
“Sanjay’s killing has exposed the government’s hollow claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir as terrorists have been striking at will and killing unarmed and innocent people,” Bhardwaj said.
He stated that the situation demands immediate corrective measures be taken both with top priority to meet the security related challenges and protecting vulnerable groups like Kashmiri Pandits and others particularly minorities living in Kashmir.