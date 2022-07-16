JKJA organises oath ceremony for advocates

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy (JKJA) organised an oath ceremony for newly enrolled advocates for Jammu on Saturday.

According to a press note, JKJA under the noble vision of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy) and inspiring guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal; Members of Governing Committee, today organised ‘Oath Ceremony’ for newly enrolled advocates of Jammu Province who have been conferred with absolute certificates to practice law.