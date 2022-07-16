JKJA organises oath ceremony for advocates

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy (JKJA) organised an oath ceremony for newly enrolled advocates for Jammu on Saturday.
According to a press note, JKJA under the noble vision of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy) and inspiring guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal; Members of Governing Committee, today organised ‘Oath Ceremony’ for newly enrolled advocates of Jammu Province who have been conferred with absolute certificates to practice law.
The newly enrolled Advocates were administered Oath by Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in the presence of Shahzad Azeem, Director, Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy.