JK&L NCC Directorate’s ‘Thal Sena’ camp team wins laurels in New Delhi

Jammu: The Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh (JK&L) NCC Directorate Sunday lauded, what it said, “exceptional performance of its Thal Sena Camp Team at the recent ‘Thal Sena Camp’ held in New Delhi from September 19 to 30, 2023.

“The Boys team showcased remarkable improvement, securing the 4th position overall, a significant leap from their 11th place last year. In addition, the Firing Team displayed exceptional skills, winning three individual medals (One Gold, one Silver and one Bronze), while the Junior Division Firing Team clinched the silver medal in the team competition,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, in an official statement.

The team received a warm welcome at the NCC Training Academy in Nagrota on Sunday, where they were greeted by DDG, JK&L Directorate NCC, Brig V K Sharma, Officiating Group Commander Jammu GP, Col S Thomas and the dedicated officers and PI staff of Jammu Group.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication, hard work and relentless spirit of the JK&L NCC Directorate’s Thal Sena Camp team. Their outstanding performance has brought honour to the region and serves as an inspiration to all aspiring NCC cadets,” Lt Col Bartwal said.