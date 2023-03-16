JKMEGA hails end of adhocism in Mechanical Engineering sector

Srinagar: The Executive Council of J&K Mechanical Engineering Graduates Association (JKMEGA) held a meeting today at the office of JKMEGA, MED Complex, Shalteng Srinagar.

The meeting was called to express gratitude towards the Administration for taking the decision to do away with adhocism and Incharge promotions in the Mechanical Engineering sector.

The members expressed their satisfaction with this move wherein more than six hundred incharge promotions were regularized.

The members acknowledged that the promotion of engineers was a challenging task and appreciated the Administration to make the process more equitable.

The members also discussed the impact that adhocism and incharge promotions had on the engineering fraternity.

They emphasized that the practice had created an environment of uncertainty and instability, which was detrimental to the professional development of engineers.

The members recognized that regularizing promotions was a crucial step towards addressing these challenges and appreciated the administration’s commitment to doing so.

The members expressed their special thanks to Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor J&K, R.R Batnagar (IPS), Advisor to L.G J&K, Arun Kumar Mehta (IAS), Chief Secretary, Shailendra Kumar (IAS), Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B/MED), Shahid Mahmood (KAS), Addl. Secretary HRM, PW (R&B/MED) and the entire team of officers/officials involved in the process.

The members also expressed gratitude towards Satish Chandra, Chairman, J&K Public Service Commission and his whole team.