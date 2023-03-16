JKMEGA hails end of adhocism in Mechanical Engineering sector

Srinagar: The Executive Council of J&K Mechanical Engineering Graduates Association (JKMEGA) held a meeting today at the office of JKMEGA, MED Complex, Shalteng Srinagar.
The meeting was called to express gratitude towards the Administration for taking the decision to do away with adhocism and Incharge promotions in the Mechanical Engineering sector.
The members expressed their satisfaction with this move wherein more than six hundred incharge promotions were regularized.
The members acknowledged that the promotion of engineers was a challenging task and appreciated the Administration to make the process more equitable.
The members also discussed the impact that adhocism and incharge promotions had on the engineering fraternity.
They emphasized that the practice had created an environment of uncertainty and instability, which was detrimental to the professional development of engineers.
The members recognized that regularizing promotions was a crucial step towards addressing these challenges and appreciated the administration’s commitment to doing so.
The members expressed their special thanks to Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor J&K, R.R Batnagar (IPS), Advisor to L.G J&K, Arun Kumar Mehta (IAS), Chief Secretary, Shailendra Kumar (IAS), Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B/MED), Shahid Mahmood (KAS), Addl. Secretary HRM, PW (R&B/MED) and the entire team of officers/officials involved in the process.
The members also expressed gratitude towards Satish Chandra, Chairman, J&K Public Service Commission and his whole team.
Finally, the members expressed their hope that the Administration will also address the concerns raised by the Mechanical Engineering fraternity regarding the recent reorganization order.
They emphasised the importance of addressing these concerns to ensure that the Mechanical Engineering fraternity in Jammu & Kashmir can continue to thrive and develop for larger public welfare and better deliverance.
JKMEGA commended the administration for its commitment to promoting excellence in the engineering sector and said it looks forward to continued collaboration in the future.
The association urged all stakeholders to work together towards building a better and more sustainable future for the engineering sector in Jammu & Kashmir.