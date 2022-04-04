J&KMEGA lauds PWD’s initiative to post engineers against vacant posts in Civil, Mechanical wings

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Mechanical Engineering Graduates Association (J&KMEGA) has applauded the initiative of the Public Works Department (R&B) about the placement of engineers against vacant posts in both Civil and Mechanical wings.
The PW(R&B) and Mechanical Engineering department elevated a good number of engineers both in Civil and Mechanical wings to fulfill the field demand for better public deliverance and effective work culture for sustainable development of J&K.
Er. Firdous Ahad Bhat (President JKMEGA) while welcoming the decision expressed hope that the engineering community will leave no stone unturned in serving the Union Territory of J&K for better public deliverance and services. He thanked Lt.
Governor Mr. Manoj Sinha, Advisor PW Department, R. R. Batnagar, Principal Secretary PW(R&B) and Mechanical Engineering Department, Shailendra Kumar (IAS), Additional Secretary PW Department (HRM), Shahid Mehmood, and team. He said that the fraternity is grateful and highly obliged for boosting the Mechanical wing for better service.
President J&KMEGA said that the process of regularisation initiated by the PW Department may be accelerated for final results, as the fraternity especially at the level of Assistant Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer and Executive Engineer are facing adhocism for decades especially in Mechanical Wing.
He also appealed to the government to fill all vacant Junior Engineer (Mechanical) posts on urgent basis as almost more than 250 posts of JE (Mech) remain presently vacant.
The early filling of such vacancies by fast track recruitment can bring employment to deserving candidates and also the shortfall of ground staff can be overcome for better development works and timely completion of projects, he said.
He also praised the efforts of Principal Secretary to Govt PW(R&B) and Mechanical Engineering Department Shailendra Kumar (IAS) under whose leadership various historic decisions have been initiated for the Engineering community and more importantly for public welfare.