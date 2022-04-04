J&KMEGA lauds PWD’s initiative to post engineers against vacant posts in Civil, Mechanical wings

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Mechanical Engineering Graduates Association (J&KMEGA) has applauded the initiative of the Public Works Department (R&B) about the placement of engineers against vacant posts in both Civil and Mechanical wings.

The PW(R&B) and Mechanical Engineering department elevated a good number of engineers both in Civil and Mechanical wings to fulfill the field demand for better public deliverance and effective work culture for sustainable development of J&K.