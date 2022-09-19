JKPCC passes resolution urging Rahul to lead Congress as president

Patil in her address launched a scathing attack on Ghulam Nabi Azad for ditching the party after enjoying all important positions in the party for 50 years.

She said that the party would emerge stronger in the days to come in J&K as new leadership would emerge.

Vikar Rasool expressed confidence that the party would emerge stronger despite defections by some “opportunists” in the party who enjoyed all powers.

He asked the young and loyal party leaders and workers to come forward to lead the party.

Bhalla lashed out at the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking away all J&K citizens’ exclusive rights to land and jobs besides J&K’s statehood.

He said that Congress would continue to fight for lost rights under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Several other senior leaders spoke on similar lines and expressed full faith in the Congress leadership and resolved to fight for the rights and dignity of the people of J&K.

Later Patil and Ranjan along with Vikar Rasool, Raman Bhalla, and G A Mir left for Srinagar where a similar meeting would be held on Tuesday.