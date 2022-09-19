JKPCC passes resolution urging Rahul to lead Congress as president

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) delegates Monday unanimously urged Rahul Gandhi to lead the party as the next president.
A statement of JKPCC issued here said that the resolution was passed in a meeting of the newly-elected PCC delegates in Jammu.
Earlier, the resolution was moved by JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani in the meeting held under the chairmanship of MP Ranjit Ranjan in the presence of AICC Incharge J&K Affairs Rajni Patil. The resolution was seconded by JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla and passed unanimously by the delegates by raising hands.
A total of 170 out of 172 delegates of Jammu province attended the meeting.
Earlier, Ranjan moved a resolution authorising the Congress president to nominate or elect the new JKPCC President and AICC members from J&K.
The resolution was seconded by Vikar Rasool and passed unanimously by the house.
Former JKPCC President G A Mir, senior leaders Sukhwant Singh Brar, Mula Ram, Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Thakur Manmohan Singh, Thakur Balbir Singh, Shabir Ahmad Khan, Ved Mahajan, Gurbachan Rana, Indu Pawar, Kanta Bhan, Rajnish Sharma, Pranab Shagotra, Karan Bhagat, Dina Nath Bhagat, Krishan Bhagat, Ashok Dogra, Hari Singh Chib, Pankaj Dogra, Rajesh Sadhotra, and Sheikh Mujeeb apart from several former legislators, corporators, councillors of DDCs and BDCs and other delegates from different blocks attended the meeting.
Patil in her address launched a scathing attack on Ghulam Nabi Azad for ditching the party after enjoying all important positions in the party for 50 years.
She said that the party would emerge stronger in the days to come in J&K as new leadership would emerge.
Vikar Rasool expressed confidence that the party would emerge stronger despite defections by some “opportunists” in the party who enjoyed all powers.
He asked the young and loyal party leaders and workers to come forward to lead the party.
Bhalla lashed out at the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking away all J&K citizens’ exclusive rights to land and jobs besides J&K’s statehood.
He said that Congress would continue to fight for lost rights under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Several other senior leaders spoke on similar lines and expressed full faith in the Congress leadership and resolved to fight for the rights and dignity of the people of J&K.
Later Patil and Ranjan along with Vikar Rasool, Raman Bhalla, and G A Mir left for Srinagar where a similar meeting would be held on Tuesday.