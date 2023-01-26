JKP's Pipe Band, Brass Band secure 1st, 2nd positions among force band contingents

Similarly in Srinagar Republic Day parade Jammu and Kashmir Police Pipe Band stood 1st while Boys contingent of JKPPS, Bemina Srinagar secured 3rd position in their respective categories.

The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) Dr Rubinder Kaur congratulated the winners for their excellent performances. They extended their compliments and greetings to the JKPPS branches at Jammu and Srinagar, Principals, staff and their administration.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Pipe Band at Jammu was led by ASI Baldev Raj while Brass Band was led by SI Mushtaq Ahmad. At Srinagar the Pipe Band was led by HC Farooq Ahmad.