J&KPSC successfully conducts prelims of J&KCCE, 2022

Srinagar: A total of 23807 candidates out of 34131 appeared today in J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (J&KCCE), 2022 conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (J&KPSC) both in Jammu and Srinagar and four districts of Doda, Rajouri, Anantnag and Baramulla.

Held in two sessions, the total percentage of attendance in the preliminary examination stood at 69.75 percent in all the 85 Centres in both the Divisions.

In this connection, the J&KPSC had made elaborate four tier arrangements for security/ frisking to ensure smooth and orderly conduct of the examinations with strict observance of Covid-19 protocols.