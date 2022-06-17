JKRECC nominates central, provincial bodies

Srinagar: J&K Revenue Employees Coordination Committee (JKRECC) convened its maiden meeting in Srinagar.

The meeting was held on the 15 June. As per the statement of JKRECC, the meeting was held at Revenue complex Harwan.

JKRECC had asked all the members of the revenue family, clerical fraternity, tehsildars, naib tehsildars, Girdawars, patwaris, and other employees to be present in the meeting.