JKRECC nominates central, provincial bodies

Srinagar: J&K Revenue Employees Coordination Committee (JKRECC) convened its maiden meeting in Srinagar.
The meeting was held on the 15 June. As per the statement of JKRECC, the meeting was held at Revenue complex Harwan.
JKRECC had asked all the members of the revenue family, clerical fraternity, tehsildars, naib tehsildars, Girdawars, patwaris, and other employees to be present in the meeting.
During the meeting, the Central working body and province working body for Kashmir province and Jammu province were nominated for smooth functioning of the umbrella organisation.
As per the statement of JKRECC, Central Working Committee was nominated as follows : Moin Azhar Kakroo, Tehsildar was nominated as Chairman, Kapil Kant Khajuria, Tehsildar as Vice Chairman, Shahbaz Sopori, Tehsildar as Vice Chairman, Khursheed Ahmad Tantray, Naib Tehsildar as General Secretary, Rajesh Badhoo, Tehsildar as Secretary, Aamir Hussain, Sr. Assistant as Secretary, Showkat Ahmad Rather, Naib Tehsildar as Public Secretary, Kuldeep Singh, Naib Tehsildar as Chief Organizer, Umar Manzoor Shah, Naib Tehsildar as Organizer, Mir Muzaffar, Sr. Assistant as Accountant and Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Settlement Assistant as cashier.
JKRECC also nominated its Province Working Body for Kashmir Kashmir as follows, Haji Mir Mohammad Yassin, Naib Tehsildar was nominated as President, Fayaz Ahmad Baba, Naib Tehsildar as Vice President, Sajjad Siddiquie, Naib Tehsildar as Gen. Secretary, Nisar Ahmad Khan, Sr. Assistant as Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Khan, Jr. Assistant as Chief Organizer, Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, Naib Tehsildar as Public Secretary, Manzoor Sadiq, Naib Tehsildar as Accountant, Mir Manzoor, Naib Tehsildar as Treasurer and Mushtaq Badroo, Naib Tehsildar as Organizer.