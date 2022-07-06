JKSA thanks LG Sinha for announcing free NEET, JEE coaching for tribal students

In a statement, Spokesperson of Association Nasir Khuehami said, " It is highly appreciative step to sponsor free NEET and JEE coaching for tribal students.

This scheme will enable poor and downtrodden tribal students to pursue their academic goals."

"Many students are highly competent and able but cannot afford the private coaching of these entrances, due to which their dreams of qualifying such exams is not fulfilled. This scheme will give wings to the students of tribal community", he added.