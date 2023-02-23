JKTPO organises Government Marketplace onboarding drive for exporters in Doda, Kishtwar

The drives are planned to be held across the UT for onboarding of the ODOP & DEH products on GeM platform. Lavender oil has been selected as one of the products under District as Export hub initiative from district Doda and has immense potential for exports. District Administration is working in full swing with Government and other export institutions to promote the Lavender oil. The drive was attended by the members /growers of 25 FPO from district of Doda and senior officers from agriculture and Floriculture department along with the representatives of JKTPO and Invest India. Saffron of Kishtwar , selected as one of the products under District as Export hub. The onboarding drive in Kishtwar was attended by about 40 saffron producers/ FPO members along with officials from Invest India. Chief Agriculture officer Kishtwar and Saffron Development officer Kishtwar were also present on the occasion.

In these drives, team of JKTPO and Invest India explained the benefits of onboarding on Government e-Market place (GeM) in detail and the working of the portal was also demonstrated wherein the working and benefits of the portal were also demonstrated in both the workshops.JKTPO officials also gave one-to-one awareness session to the participants, who were onboarded on this platform onspot .

Both Saffron and lavender oil along with more than 20 other Agro and Food products of J&K will be exhibited in International Buyer Seller Meet to be organised by JKTPO on 1st March , 2023 in SKICC , Srinagar where Domestic and international buyers of 15 + countries will participate.