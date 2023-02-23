JKTPO organises Government Marketplace onboarding drive for exporters in Doda, Kishtwar

Jammu: As part of the ongoing GeM onboarding drive in UT of J&K, the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) organised an onboarding drive of products under District as exports hub (DEH) and one district one product (ODOP) of Doda and Kishtwar Districts on Government-Marketplace(GeM) for potential exporters providing direct access to all the government departments.
FPOs/Manufactures/ societies of districts/other relevant stakeholders participated in the onboarding drive organized by JKTPO in collaboration with ODOP Team, Invest India and District administrations Doda and Kishtwar .
On the directions of Principal Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce, Prashant Goyal, JKTPO is reaching out at grassroots level to promote local ODOP & DEH products and aware entrepreneurs/artisans regarding the benefits of selling products on the Government e-Marketplace.
The drives are planned to be held across the UT for onboarding of the ODOP & DEH products on GeM platform. Lavender oil has been selected as one of the products under District as Export hub initiative from district Doda and has immense potential for exports. District Administration is working in full swing with Government and other export institutions to promote the Lavender oil. The drive was attended by the members /growers of 25 FPO from district of Doda and senior officers from agriculture and Floriculture department along with the representatives of JKTPO and Invest India. Saffron of Kishtwar , selected as one of the products under District as Export hub. The onboarding drive in Kishtwar was attended by about 40 saffron producers/ FPO members along with officials from Invest India. Chief Agriculture officer Kishtwar and Saffron Development officer Kishtwar were also present on the occasion.
In these drives, team of JKTPO and Invest India explained the benefits of onboarding on Government e-Market place (GeM) in detail and the working of the portal was also demonstrated wherein the working and benefits of the portal were also demonstrated in both the workshops.JKTPO officials also gave one-to-one awareness session to the participants, who were onboarded on this platform onspot .
Both Saffron and lavender oil along with more than 20 other Agro and Food products of J&K will be exhibited in International Buyer Seller Meet to be organised by JKTPO on 1st March , 2023 in SKICC , Srinagar where Domestic and international buyers of 15 + countries will participate.
Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is an online platform for public procurement in India and to provide forward market linkages for ODOP/products under DEH on this portal, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce has taken a joint meeting of all States/UTS in which it was informed that “ODOP Products” are to be onboarded on GeM portal and “District Collectors” have been designated as OEMs to facilitate the GeM portal onboarding drive at district level.
Artisans/ Farmers /FPOs/ Artisan Organizations/ Manufacturers/SHGs and Small entrepreneurs of “ODOP Products” can get onboarded on GeM portal without any fees and GST details.
The onboarding will open the Government market for ODOP products especially for gifting/souvenir purpose during major government events, conferences, summits especially in view of various G20 meetings to be held across the country in 2023.
JKTPO is providing both physical and virtual e-commerce marketing platform to entrepreneurs of Jammu and Kashmir at the National and International levels. Initiatives like participation in trade fairs/exhibitions, on boarding drives on GeM, ONDC and other e commerce platforms, Export awareness programmes at District level will help to improve overall trade and export ecosystem for the UT of J&K by providing easy access to both domestic and international markets.