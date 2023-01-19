‘Joint efforts of Gram Panchayats, Social Forestry leading towards creation of green assets in rural areas’

Vacant community/state lands under the control of Gram Panchayats are being utilized for taking up plantations which are being maintained by Village Panchayat Plantation Committees (VPPCs).

Various successful plantation units have been established in Gram Panchayats during past 4 years under new decentralized working set up.

“The plantation assets are yielding benefits to local people in the farm of Grass and leaf fodder, fuel wood and small timber on equitable basis which is catalyzing the economic well being of rural people”, stated Nazir Benazir, member of J&K Executive Committee, CAMPA. The Executive Committee sanctions and monitors various afforestation activities being funded under CAMPA in Jammu and Kashmir.