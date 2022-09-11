Journalists visits LoC, interact with GOC 16 Corps

Rajouri: The journalists from across the country who are part of Defence Correspondents Course 2022 visited the line of control (LoC) and also interacted with General Officer in Commanding 16 Corps after which their tour in Jammu and Kashmir came to an end.

Army said that the valedictory function of this course was held at Nagrota in the Directorate of Public Relations where White Knight Corps bid farewell to the 29 Journalists of month long Defence Correspondents’ Course (DCC-2022).

General Officer in Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh and Additional Director General (Media & Communication) Bharat Bhushan Babu with Principal Spokesperson of Raksha Mantri graced the occasion.

The participant journalists from every part of the country under nodal officer of this course Lt Col Amitabh Sharma, PRO Defence Jaipur had congregated at Mumbai for the DCC which had commenced on August 22, army said.