Journalists visits LoC, interact with GOC 16 Corps

Rajouri: The journalists from across the country who are part of Defence Correspondents Course 2022 visited the line of control (LoC) and also interacted with General Officer in Commanding 16 Corps after which their tour in Jammu and Kashmir came to an end.
Army said that the valedictory function of this course was held at Nagrota in the Directorate of Public Relations where White Knight Corps bid farewell to the 29 Journalists of month long Defence Correspondents’ Course (DCC-2022).
General Officer in Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh and Additional Director General (Media & Communication) Bharat Bhushan Babu with Principal Spokesperson of Raksha Mantri graced the occasion.
The participant journalists from every part of the country under nodal officer of this course Lt Col Amitabh Sharma, PRO Defence Jaipur had congregated at Mumbai for the DCC which had commenced on August 22, army said.
Army added that the participants of the course after the Navy, Inter Services and
Air Force module at various locations reached Jammu for forward area tour from 04 September to 11 September in the area of Rising Star Corps and White Knight Corps along the LoC.
The DCC journalists were given a chance to see the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) popularly known as the Line of Control (LoC) fence in Poonch-Rajouri sector, army said.
They were taken to forward areas along LoC in Jhangar and Bhimbar Gali, Rajouri and were briefed about demography of the region and LoC.
During their visit to Army Goodwill Public School, Rajouri they interacted with the students and teachers and also visited the Corps Battle School, Sarol in order to witness the orientation training of soldiers.
They interacted freely with Indian Army soldiers during the visit. They also visited Romeo Force.