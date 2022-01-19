JSCL inks pact for execution of ambitious Tawi River front dev project

Speaking on the occasion, CEO, JSCL, Avny Lavasa said the project will add aesthetic value to River Tawi by developing natural purification capability, besides sustainable development of environment and urban infrastructure.

She asked the project executing agency to complete the construction work in the stipulated time frame.

Director, Shree Balaji Engicons Limited, Vinay Agrawal said that they will commence work at the earliest. He also assured the CEO, JSCL, to complete the ambitious project in time.