JSCL inks pact for execution of ambitious Tawi River front dev project

Jammu: Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) on Wednesday signed a contract agreement with Shree Balaji Engicons Limited for the development of right and left banks of River Tawi on the lines of Gujarat’s Sabarmati RiverFront.
The agreement was signed and exchanged between the Chief Executive officer (CEO), JSCL, Avny Lavasa and Director, Shree Balaji Engicons Limited Vinay Agrawal.
Speaking on the occasion, CEO, JSCL, Avny Lavasa said the project will add aesthetic value to River Tawi by developing natural purification capability, besides sustainable development of environment and urban infrastructure.
She asked the project executing agency to complete the construction work in the stipulated time frame.
Director, Shree Balaji Engicons Limited, Vinay Agrawal said that they will commence work at the earliest. He also assured the CEO, JSCL, to complete the ambitious project in time.
Under the project, 3.5 KM (both sides) long river front is proposed to be completed in 2 phases. The first phase starts from 4th bridge to Tawi Bridge and phase 2 from Tawi Bridge to Gujjar Nagar Bridge. The pathways would be constructed on both the sides (banks) of the river to provide easy access to the public.
This project also comprises bank protection of River Tawi with broad salient features of construction of diaphragm walls, lower promenade, retaining wall and embankment construction.
The JSCL is focusing on improving the quality of life of people by enabling local development and harnessing technology to create smart outcomes for the citizens.
The main components of the Jammu Smart City Projects are City Beautification, Solid Waste Management, IT Enabled Infrastructure, Road & Parking Improvement, Disaster & Emergency Management and Civic infrastructure Development.
It is pertinent to mention here the JSCL has achieved a milestone after signing a contract for the development of Tawi riverfront, which has been an ambitious project for the city of temples. The work on the project will commence soon to enhance its overall look and open up new avenues for tourism and economic development.
Additional CEO, JSCL, Hitesh Gupta; Project Director, Sunil Thusu; Harviender General Manager; Ashish Anand General Manager, Finance and Deepika AGM, Urban.