Judges’ Committees reconstituted

Srinagar: The Chief Justice(Acting) on Monday reconstituted the judges committee of High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

According to an order issued by Incharge Registrar General, Sahahzad Azeem, Administrative Committee shall comprise of Chief Justice(Acting), Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Sanjeev Kumar.

Besides Service Conditions and disciplinary matters of Judicial officers, the committee will look into matters regarding General Administration including Confirmation of Judicial Officers; Seniority matters of Judicial Officers; Screening of Judicial Officers for their continuation beyond the age of 50, 55 and 58 years; Awarding of Super Time Scale and Selection Grade Scale of pay; Awarding of ACP Scale of pay; Work review and assessment; Constitution, abolition and continuance of Courts; Conduct Rules; Alteration of Date of Birth; Promotion of Civil Judges (Junior Division) Munsiff to posts of Civil Judges (Senior Division)/Sub Judges; Appointment of District Judges from amongst the Civil Judges(Senior Division) on the basis of Merit-cum-Seniority; Any other matter which the Chief Justice decides to refer to the Committee.