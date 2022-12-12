Judges’ Committees reconstituted

Srinagar: The Chief Justice(Acting) on Monday reconstituted the judges committee of High Court of J&K and Ladakh.
According to an order issued by Incharge Registrar General, Sahahzad Azeem, Administrative Committee shall comprise of Chief Justice(Acting), Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Sanjeev Kumar.
Besides Service Conditions and disciplinary matters of Judicial officers, the committee will look into matters regarding General Administration including Confirmation of Judicial Officers; Seniority matters of Judicial Officers; Screening of Judicial Officers for their continuation beyond the age of 50, 55 and 58 years; Awarding of Super Time Scale and Selection Grade Scale of pay; Awarding of ACP Scale of pay; Work review and assessment; Constitution, abolition and continuance of Courts; Conduct Rules; Alteration of Date of Birth; Promotion of Civil Judges (Junior Division) Munsiff to posts of Civil Judges (Senior Division)/Sub Judges; Appointment of District Judges from amongst the Civil Judges(Senior Division) on the basis of Merit-cum-Seniority; Any other matter which the Chief Justice decides to refer to the Committee.
Finance Committee shall comprise of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul inkling purchase of Telephones, Cell Phones and Vehicles; Monitoring of the utilization of funds, sanctioned under the 14 Finance Commission in terms of resolution passed in Chief Justices' Conference, 2016 and any other financial matter as may be referred by the Chief Justice to the Committee.
Building Infrastructure committee for High Court shall comprise of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Sanjay Dhar. The committee has been tasked to look into all matters pertaining to infrastructure in the High Court including approval of Building Plans of Court accommodation and Residential accommodation of Judges as well as maintenance and allotment change of residential accommodation of High Court Staff.
In addition, Chief Secretary of the J&K and the Secretaries of Finance Department, Public Works and Law shall be co-opted as Members of the Committee to closely monitor the timely completion of projects and to facilitate a proper coordination between the officials at the district level and the decision making authorities of the UT Government, the order reads. 32 committee have been constituted in total.