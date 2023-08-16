Judicial system will provide justice: Sajad Lone

New Delhi: Former Member of the Legislative Assembly and Chairman of Peoples Conference, Sajad Lone on August 16 spoke about the Supreme Court’s hearing of the pleas against the abrogation of Article 370. He established his confidence in the Judicial System of India and stated that he is confident they will receive justice.

“It is more about the sanctity of the promises made by the Parliament, than about 370, than about J&K. I am sure the Judicial System of the country will deliver justice to Jammu & Kashmir,” Lone said.

The Supreme Court on August 16 had to continue hearing the cases challenging the Centre’s 2019 decision to dilute Article 370 of the Constitution.