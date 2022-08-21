Jugal, Rana participate in Amarnathji Yatra Samapan Samaroh in Jammu

Jammu: To felicitate the religious scholars and spiritual gurus on the successful and blissful conclusion of Shri Amarnathji Yatra at the Holy Cave Shrine in Kashmir Himalayas, a congregation was held at the ancient historic Ram Mandir at Purani Mandi here.

Amid Har Har Mahadev jaikaras and chanting of the religious hymns, Mahant Rameshwar Dass led a large congregation, comprising social, religious and political leaders, in expressing their gratitude to the Sadhu Samaj for remaining in the forefront of the traditional pilgrimage, braving weather vagaries along the mountainous route to the cave shrine, a press note said.

Speaking on the occasion, Member Parliament Jugal Kishore hoped that the Sadhu Samaj will continue to pray for peace and tranquility across the country and well being of the people across the world in true spirit of the cherished philosophy of the Sanatan Dharma.