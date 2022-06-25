Justice Magrey inaugurates General Lok Adalat

Srinagar : Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority & Member NALSA) Saturday inaugurated a general Lok Adalat, here.
The Lok Adalat was organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar and Tehsil Legal Services Committee (TLSC) Srinagar on the directions of J&K LSA and under the Chairmanship of Jawad Ahmad, Chairman District legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Srinagar.
A total of nine benches were constituted to settle cases related to MACT, recovery suits, Traffic Challans, Civil cases, Matrimonial cases and Criminal Compoundable cases.
On the occasion, Justice Magrey visited Bench no 1 comprising of Jatinder Singh Jamwal, Special Judge Anti Corruption (CBI Cases) Srinagar and Pradeep Kumar, Presiding officer MACT Court Srinagar and with his intervention with petitioners and representatives of insurance Companies (Parties of the case), three cases were settled on spot and cheques to the tune of Rs 35 lacs, Rs 36 lacs and Rs 13.5 lacs were handed over to the claimants by Justice Magrey in the above said three cases.
Justice Magrey also visited Bench no 2 comprising of Masrat Roohi, Principal Judge Family Court Srinagar and Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, Judge Small Causes Srinagar and with his intervention two cases which were pending before the Family Court since long got settled after his participation in the mediation between them and finally in both 2 cases the families resumed the matrimonial relationship.
A total number of 10367 Cases were taken up for their amicable settlement out of which 10037 Cases were settled. This involved an amount of Rs 10084000 settled by MACT, Srinagar, Rs. 15807195 in Banks cases and in addition an amount of Rs. 629450 was imposed as fine in traffic cases.
A total amount of Rs 2, 82, 87,678 was settled in this General Lok Adalat.