Justice Magrey inaugurates General Lok Adalat

A total of nine benches were constituted to settle cases related to MACT, recovery suits, Traffic Challans, Civil cases, Matrimonial cases and Criminal Compoundable cases.

On the occasion, Justice Magrey visited Bench no 1 comprising of Jatinder Singh Jamwal, Special Judge Anti Corruption (CBI Cases) Srinagar and Pradeep Kumar, Presiding officer MACT Court Srinagar and with his intervention with petitioners and representatives of insurance Companies (Parties of the case), three cases were settled on spot and cheques to the tune of Rs 35 lacs, Rs 36 lacs and Rs 13.5 lacs were handed over to the claimants by Justice Magrey in the above said three cases.