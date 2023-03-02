KAN, WF collaborate to support startups in J&K

Srinagar: KAN and Wadhwani Foundation have launched an acceleration programme to support startups in J&K.

A statement of KAN and Wadhwani Foundation issued here said that the programme would provide startups with mentorship, and access to networks and resources besides an opportunity for the startups to pitch their ideas to investors across the country and help them grow and succeed.

The organisers said that the startups that had submitted applications to participate in the acceleration programme were given their first one-on-one screening for the selection to the programme on Thursday.