KAN, WF collaborate to support startups in J&K

Srinagar: KAN and Wadhwani Foundation have launched an acceleration programme to support startups in J&K.
A statement of KAN and Wadhwani Foundation issued here said that the programme would provide startups with mentorship, and access to networks and resources besides an opportunity for the startups to pitch their ideas to investors across the country and help them grow and succeed.
The organisers said that the startups that had submitted applications to participate in the acceleration programme were given their first one-on-one screening for the selection to the programme on Thursday.
More than 15 startups participated in the one-on-one programme, however, the registration link has been kept open for one more week to give an opportunity for more startups to participate in the programme.
“The goal of the programme is to provide early-stage companies with support through the provision of a structured programme that is both free of charge and enabled by the National Entrepreneurship Development through the Wadhwani Entrepreneurship Programme. This structured programme assists early-stage entrepreneurs by helping them establish a compelling value proposition, sustainable business model, financial stability, and verified prototype. Also, the programme gets them ready to present to early-stage investors and other financing programmes,” the statement said.