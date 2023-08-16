Kanu Agrawal to represent J&K as AAG in SC

Jammu: J&K government Wednesday appointed Advocate Kanu Agrawal as its Additional Advocate General (AAG) before the Supreme Court of India.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Kanu Agrawal, Advocate as Additional Advocate General (AAG) to represent the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Supreme Court of India on the terms and conditions as envisaged in Government Order No 3005-LD(A) of 2003 dated October 21, 2003 read with Government Order No 2062-LD(A) of 2017 dated June 8, 2017 or any order, circular or instructions issued by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir from time to time regarding fixation of terms and conditions of the Additional Advocate General,” read an order issued by Secretary J&K Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Achal Sethi.