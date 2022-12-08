Kargil team discusses means to exchange expertise in Pune

Srinagar: A team of journalists, administrators, politicians and hoteliers led by Chairman/CEC of LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan visited Pune on an exposure tour to strengthen relations between Pune and Kargil.

The tour was organised by Pune-based NGO, Sarhad, which has shared a close bond with Kargil and surrounding areas since 1998. Feroz Khan was the Chief Guest for the 36th edition of India’s pioneering marathon, Pune International Marathon. Speaking on the occasion, Khan said that the event is an opportunity to gain first-hand experience to improve the organising of Kargil International Marathon at a larger scale. “By organising such large-scale events, relations between Pune and Kargil will become much stronger. We are also exploring exchanges in the fields of tourism, education and sports,” Khan said.

The team from Kargil also visited Arham Group of Colleges in Pune. The team led by CEC inspected the campus and visited various sections including classrooms and laboratories.

President of Arham College, Dr. Shailesh Pagarayia provided an overview of various activities and courses at the college. He expressed optimism about academic exchange between the college and Kargil through institutional support for students from Kargil. He also spoke about a student from Kargil that the college is already supporting and added that if LAHDC, Kargil recommended meritorious students, the college is willing to provide them with free education in various courses. Feroz Khan assured support from LAHDC, Kargil to shortlist meritorious students from the district. The possibility of organising skill development opportunities for students from Kargil was also discussed during the meeting.

Dr Shailesh Pagariya also provided an overview of the work being done by the foundation, especially to provide education to children from economically-challenged families, which was earlier announced during Kargil International Marathon 2022. He also facilitated an interaction with the first Student they supported during which Ajaz Ahmed from Barchey village in Kargil shared his experience and expressed gratitude to Arham Foundation. The team also watched a documentary on Sarhad and the life of Sanjay Nahar, especially his work to uplift society in violence-affected areas.