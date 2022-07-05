Kargil Victory Flame received with military honours

Srinagar: The Kargil Victory Flame to commemorate stellar victory in the 1999 War on its journey to Kilo Force arrived at Zainakot on Tuesday.

A statement of the Army issued here said that the arrival of the Kargil Victory Flame at Zainakot and welcome by Kargil war veterans brought along a mixed bag of memories.

It said that Kargil Victory Flame was received with full military honours by the Commanding Officer, Rashtriya Rifles, and was brought to the War Memorial at Battalion Headquarters in Zainakot.