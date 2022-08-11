Kashmir, Jammu receive spell of rain

Srinagar: Rains lashed parts of Kashmir and Jammu on Thursday even as Meteorological Department has predicted more precipitation in next 24 hours.
“There were heavy rains in Jammu and light to moderate in Kashmir on Thursday morning,” MeT officials told Greater Kashmir. “There are likely chances of more precipitation in next 24 hours.”
MeT officials here said that very heavy rain occurred since early morning with Jammu receiving 198mm followed by Reasi 152mm, Samba 105mm, Katra 77.8mm, Kathua 8.2mm, Bhaderwah 1.7mm, Banihal 0.8 while Srinagar received 1.0mm, Qazigund 0.4mm while Kokernag had traces.
They said that sharp rise in water levels in rivers of Jammu was expected and that there may be flash flood, mudslide and shooting stones on Ramban-Banihal axis.
Regarding minimum temperature, MeT officials said, there was an increase in mercury across J&K except Jammu district.
Srinagar, they said, recorded a low of 22.4°C against 19.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 4.1°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 19.2°C against 16.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.7°C above normal there, they said.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 17.1°C against 16.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.
Kokernag recorded a low of 19.2°C against 17.2°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the place, they said.
They said Ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla recorded a low of 14.0°C against 12.2°C on the previous night. It was 1.9°C above normal for the north Kashmir place.
Kupwara town saw a low of 18.8°C against 16.5°C on previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the officials said.