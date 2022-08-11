Kashmir, Jammu receive spell of rain

Srinagar: Rains lashed parts of Kashmir and Jammu on Thursday even as Meteorological Department has predicted more precipitation in next 24 hours.

“There were heavy rains in Jammu and light to moderate in Kashmir on Thursday morning,” MeT officials told Greater Kashmir. “There are likely chances of more precipitation in next 24 hours.”

MeT officials here said that very heavy rain occurred since early morning with Jammu receiving 198mm followed by Reasi 152mm, Samba 105mm, Katra 77.8mm, Kathua 8.2mm, Bhaderwah 1.7mm, Banihal 0.8 while Srinagar received 1.0mm, Qazigund 0.4mm while Kokernag had traces.