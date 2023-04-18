Kashmiri Migrant Relief Holders’ delegation calls on LG Sinha

Jammu: A delegation of Kashmiri Migrant Relief Holders, Jagti Township called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the members of the delegation led by Ravinder Koul expressed gratitude to the LG for the unprecedented initiatives taken by the J&K administration for the welfare of Kashmiri Pandit community. They also submitted a memorandum of demands to the LG.

He assured the members of the delegation of redressal of the genuine issues put forth by them on merit.