Kashmiri Pandit delegation thanks Advisor Farooq Khan
Jammu: A delegation of Kashmiri Pandit Premier League Thursday called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan and submitted a charter of demands.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the delegation led by President J&K Forum for Peace and Reconciliation, Vinay Thusoo comprised Vice President IQWAAT Sports organisation, Ankur Bagati, and president and founder of Rising Athlete of J&K, Sahil Pandita.
The spokesman said that Khan assured the delegation that Jagti Township, Migrant Camp Purkhoo, and Migrant Camp Muthi would soon be provided with state-of-the-art sports facilities.
He said that Khan lauded the efforts of the members of KPPL towards the promotion of sports in J&K.
The spokesman said that Khan affirmed the commitment of the government to engage more and more youth in sports activities so that their energies were channelised in the right direction.
He said that responding to the demands of the delegation, Khan assured that outdoor sporting infrastructure would also be augmented at various places including Muthi and Purkhoo camp.
The spokesman said that Thusoo thanked Khan for taking a keen interest in redress of their issues and concerns.