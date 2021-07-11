Kashmiri students of Aryans shine in PTU results

Jammu: In the examinations conducted by MRS-PTU, Bathinda, the students of Aryans College of Engineering, Rajpura, near Chandigarh brought laurels to the college by giving excellent performance in the academic results.
A statement of the Aryans College issued here said that in B.Tech Civil Engineering, the 1st position was bagged by AdilNissar with 8.65, 2nd position by HuzaifYaseen with 8.55 and 3rd position by RaqibGul with 8.5 SGPA.
In B.Tech Electrical Engineering, 1st position was bagged by Naveen Kumar with 8.05, 2nd position by Akshay Kumar with 7.9 and 3rd position by Umer Farooq with 7.81 SGPA.
In B.Tech Electrical and Electronics Engineering, 1st position was bagged by Gurtej Singh with 9.54, 2nd position by Naimuddin Ahmad with 9.38 and 3rd position by Manpreet Singh with 9.21 SGPA.
In B.Tech Electrical and Communication Engineering, seventh semester 1st position was bagged by Surjeet Singh with 7.78, 2nd position by BiswajeetPriyadarshi with 7.3 and 3rd position was bagged by Tufail Ahmad Shah and Zahid Hassan with 7.22 SGPA.
In B.Tech Computer Science Engineering, 1st position was bagged by Avneet Kumar with 7.84, 2nd position by Aabaiz Ashraf with 7.68 and 3rd position was bagged by Firdous Ahmad Mir with 7.44 SGPA.
In B.Tech Mechanical Engineering, 1st position was bagged by Aman Kumar with 8.67, 2nd position by Danish Shafi and IqraRafiq with 8.47 and 3rd position was bagged by GhulamMohiuddin Lone with 8.33 SGPA in the college academic seventh semester results.
J K Saini, Director, Aryans College of Engineering congratulated the students and faculty for the continuous efforts and hard work done.
Saini said that apart from regular academics, extracurricular activities like webinars on industrial engineering, soft skills, innovations and importance of patents were also being organised time to time to enhance the skills and knowledge of the students.
AnshuKataria, Chairman, Aryans Group said that such excellent results by the students regularly makes the college one of the most preferred destinations among the students.
Feeling ecstatic over the achievement, the toppers said that they attributed their success to the guidance of their family and the faculty.