Kashmiri students of Aryans shine in PTU results

Jammu: In the examinations conducted by MRS-PTU, Bathinda, the students of Aryans College of Engineering, Rajpura, near Chandigarh brought laurels to the college by giving excellent performance in the academic results.

A statement of the Aryans College issued here said that in B.Tech Civil Engineering, the 1st position was bagged by AdilNissar with 8.65, 2nd position by HuzaifYaseen with 8.55 and 3rd position by RaqibGul with 8.5 SGPA.

In B.Tech Electrical Engineering, 1st position was bagged by Naveen Kumar with 8.05, 2nd position by Akshay Kumar with 7.9 and 3rd position by Umer Farooq with 7.81 SGPA.