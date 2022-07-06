Kath Batt-II: No alien narrative can guide common heritage of Kashmir: Ashok Bhan

Jammu: Chairman, Kashmir Policy & Strategy Group and senior advocate Ashok Bhan on Wednesday asserted that no alien narrative could guide over five thousand years old common heritage and ethos of Kashmir.

In the same breath, he stressed the need to enlighten the youth that the democracy and idea of India was a new reality in Kashmir.

“So this is for the two communities sharing this common heritage and ethos to work together to take Kashmir out of the present morass and rebuild it for the future i.e., our young generation with a major focus on the process of reconciliation,” he said.

He was addressing the second session of inter-community “Kath Baath” organised by his Kashmir Policy & Strategy Group.

First session of this webinar was held on June 21 which was also attended by a lot of prominent persons.