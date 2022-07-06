Kath Batt-II: No alien narrative can guide common heritage of Kashmir: Ashok Bhan

Jammu: Chairman, Kashmir Policy & Strategy Group and senior advocate Ashok Bhan on Wednesday asserted that no alien narrative could guide over five thousand years old common heritage and ethos of Kashmir.
In the same breath, he stressed the need to enlighten the youth that the democracy and idea of India was a new reality in Kashmir.
“So this is for the two communities sharing this common heritage and ethos to work together to take Kashmir out of the present morass and rebuild it for the future i.e., our young generation with a major focus on the process of reconciliation,” he said.
He was addressing the second session of inter-community “Kath Baath” organised by his Kashmir Policy & Strategy Group.
First session of this webinar was held on June 21 which was also attended by a lot of prominent persons.
Bhan agreed with the contention from a community stakeholder from London and said, “We need to involve diaspora for one doable thing to engage two communities uninterruptedly till we find a commonality of interest.”
He asserted that reconciliation would come through hybrid and personal interactions. “Thirty years gap is a huge gap but it is not so big that it cannot be bridged, this I believe as an eternal optimist. Youngsters, who have moved to other parts of the country, are our ambassadors and they will defeat other narratives and radicalisation. Educational institutions are the bulwarks against radicalisation. Despair, uncertainty, fear will evaporate when both the communities will work together,” Bhan added.
He supported the idea of a young participant Rahila who stressed the need for social interactions in varied forms between two communities as a first step towards bridging the gap.
Today’s webinar was attended by prominent dignitaries from two communities.